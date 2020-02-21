AI Can’t Accurately Predict Case Length And Cost — Yet

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 10:45 AM EST) -- In a recent Law360 guest article, Joseph Avery, the CEO of Claudius Legal Intelligence, argued that predicting case length and fee totals at the very start of a case — at the time attorneys are retained — is no longer, as the New Jersey Supreme Court suggested, a "difficult, if not impossible, task." He suggested that artificial intelligence and advanced statistics provide a solution that allows any attorney to precisely estimate how long each case will take and the potential fees when the attorney is retained. I disagree. Modern AI techniques are incredible at many tasks, but precisely predicting fee amounts...

