Liqui-Box Will Divest To Get DOJ Blessing On $585M Merger

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice revealed Wednesday it has agreed to bless Liqui-Box Inc.’s $585 million pick-up of a London-based plastics business, provided the latter sells off several of its bag-in-box product lines within the United States. If the D.C. federal court chooses to approve the settlement, DS Smith PLC will divest itself of all its “dairy, post-mix, smoothie and wine bag-in-box” business within the country, and U.S. regulators will no longer stand in the way of its tie-up with Liqui-Box. Without the settlement, the merger "would have eliminated competition for packaging products that dairies, soft-drink manufacturers, and other food producers...

