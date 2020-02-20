ITC Finds NJ E-Cig Maker Infringed Juul's Patents

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that an administrative law judge correctly concluded that a New Jersey-based vape maker infringed Juul's patents for e-cigarettes, paving the way for its products to be removed from stores. The ITC partly affirmed Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw’s initial determination that Eonsmoke LLC infringed patents for Juul's pods, referred to as electronic nicotine delivery systems, according to a Thursday Federal Register notice. The commission said that in light of the finding, it is seeking public comments on exclusion and cease and desist orders against Eonsmoke. Judge Shaw recommended that the commission issue these...

