Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full Fed. Circ. Urged To Fix Divergent Atty Fees Ruling

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit deviated from nearly every other circuit court and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it upheld a ruling that a settlement precluded BigCommerce Inc. from collecting attorney fees, the e-commerce company said in a bid for rehearing.

BigCommerce maintains that it was the prevailing party in its litigation with Diem LLC, as while Diem’s underlying patent infringement claims were settled, a contract dispute that came out of the deal was decided entirely in BigCommerce's favor. Nearly every other circuit has allowed companies to prevail even if some claims are settled, Tuesday's petition for rehearing by the panel or en...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!