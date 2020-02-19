Full Fed. Circ. Urged To Fix Divergent Atty Fees Ruling

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit deviated from nearly every other circuit court and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it upheld a ruling that a settlement precluded BigCommerce Inc. from collecting attorney fees, the e-commerce company said in a bid for rehearing. BigCommerce maintains that it was the prevailing party in its litigation with Diem LLC, as while Diem’s underlying patent infringement claims were settled, a contract dispute that came out of the deal was decided entirely in BigCommerce's favor. Nearly every other circuit has allowed companies to prevail even if some claims are settled, Tuesday's petition for rehearing by the panel or en...

