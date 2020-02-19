Law Firm Leaders: Genova Burns' Angelo Genova

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- New Jersey-based Genova Burns has grown from three lawyers when it was founded in 1989 to approximately 70 lawyers in six offices, four in New Jersey, one in New York City and one in Philadelphia. Under the guidance of founding partners Angelo Genova and Jim Burns, the firm expanded beyond its original labor and employment focus to provide a wide variety of practice options to its clients. Here, Genova chats with Law360 about his goals for the firm, his admiration for Abraham Lincoln, and the similarities between his firm and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders minor league baseball team. This interview has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS