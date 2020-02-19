Akin Gump Denies Wrongdoing In Answer To Malpractice Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is fighting back against an internet business's malpractice and fraud suit in New York court accusing the firm of a host of misdeeds while representing the company, including that a former senior counsel had misappropriated funds but didn't completely reimburse the money. In an answer filed Tuesday, Akin Gump maintains it didn't commit wrongdoing while representing Future Media Architects Inc. "Akin will continue its efforts to fulfill its obligations to its former client FMA and stands ready and willing to compensate FMA for any valid claims for remaining damages actually caused by its misconduct,"...

