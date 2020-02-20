Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced To Over 3 Years

Law360, Washington (February 20, 2020, 12:40 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison Thursday on seven felony charges of lying to Congress about his connections with WikiLeaks, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Roger Stone arrives at federal court Thursday for sentencing on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress. (AP) U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who handed down the judgment in the politically charged case tied to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, is delaying sending Stone to prison until after...

