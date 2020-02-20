Audit Firms Face Review Of Climate Change Risk Reporting

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 2:35 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s audit watchdog announced plans Thursday to review how companies and auditors assess climate change to ensure they are adequately reflecting the financial risks to investors. Auditors have a responsibility to properly challenge management to assess and report the impact of climate change on their business, the Financial Reporting Council said Thursday as it launched a “major review” looking at how the quality of information available could be improved. The regulator said it will check a sample of company reports to see whether they comply with reporting requirements around climate-related issues. The watchdog will also check a sample of audits to...

