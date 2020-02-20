Lloyds Bank Sets Aside £2.45B For Final Misselling Claims

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 2:40 PM GMT) -- READY FOR SLOT Lloyds Bank said Thursday that its profits before tax dropped by 26% in 2019 as it set aside £2.45 billion ($3.15 billion) to deal with the last batch of compensation claims from customers for improperly sold payment protection insurance. Lloyds Banking Group PLC recorded profit before tax of £4.39 billion last year, down 26% on the £5.96 billion in 2018. The bank said in its 2019 financial results that its profit was partly offset by the £2.45 billion it has held to refund customers who were missold payment protection insurance. “The group’s statutory performance was impacted by a...

