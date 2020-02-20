EU Regulator Urges Bloc To Mitigate Low Interest Rate Risks

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 1:26 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s extremely low interest rates could hurt profits for the bloc’s insurers, and national watchdogs should step in to help reduce risk to financial stability, Europe’s insurance watchdog has warned. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said Wednesday that the ultra-low interest rate environment across Europe could be damaging the insurance sector by hurting asset allocation, reinvestment risk, profitability and solvency. The watchdog said low interest rates constitute “one of the most important sources of systemic risk for insurers for the coming years.” National regulators for the bloc’s member states should put in place short-term measures to reduce...

