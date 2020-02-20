Swiss Watchdog Bans Julius Baer From M&A After AML Woes

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 5:20 PM GMT) -- Switzerland’s financial regulator said Thursday it has temporarily banned Julius Baer from completing large acquisitions and forced it to appoint an independent auditor after finding that the Swiss private bank had significant shortcomings in its anti-money laundering safeguards for nearly a decade. Switzerland's financial regulator has barred private bank Julius Baer from completing large acquisitions after finding significant shortcomings in its anti-money laundering safeguards.(AP) The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said Julius Baer Gruppe AG fell “significantly short” in its processes for fighting off money laundering between 2009 and 2018. The shortcomings were connected to alleged corruption by Petróleos de Venezuela...

