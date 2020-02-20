Phyto Partners Targets $50M For New Cannabis Fund

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 1:25 PM EST) -- Cannabis investment fund Phyto Partners is launching its third private equity fund at a target of $50 million, the firm announced Thursday, saying it plans to use an early-mover advantage to source early and later stage privately held companies. Larry Schnurmacher, managing partner with the Boca Raton, Florida-based firm, said in a statement that there isn’t a better industry in which to go hunting for so-called unicorns, companies that reach $1 billion in market value. "The cannabis industry has just gone through a reset of expectations and valuations opening up an incredible investment opportunity the likes of which we haven't seen...

