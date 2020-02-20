10 Ex-Holland & Knight Attys Form Ill. Gov't Practice Boutique

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP's former executive partner for Chicago, Steven Elrod, has left his firm with nine other lawyers to start a municipal government-focused boutique that will sell itself to clients as more flexible on rates. Elrod is co-founding the boutique with partner Peter Friedman, who led Holland's government law and real estate practice group in Chicago. Friedman also served as co-counsel and ethics officer for former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. The new firm, which opened Tuesday as Elrod Friedman LLP, already represents more than a dozen local government bodies and large real estate developers, according to Elrod. "We felt that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS