Feds Target Investment Adviser Who 'Lost' $200K

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- A purported investment professional scammed seniors out of $200,000, spending it on cigars and a Corvette, then told his customers their money vanished into thin air, multiple federal enforcement authorities alleged Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have all taken action against Mark Nicholas Pyatt, who also goes by the name Daniel G. Randolph, according to statements released Thursday by the trio of agencies. Pyatt and an associated company, Winston Reed Investments LLC, face SEC and CFTC lawsuits and a DOJ indictment in federal court in North Carolina,...

