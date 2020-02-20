Paxos Starts Blockchain Settlement Service For US Equities

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- New York-regulated Paxos Trust Company announced Thursday that it has partnered with Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura’s Instinet LLC, the first two broker-dealers to use its blockchain-based settlement service, which will settle select equity trades based in the U.S. The launch of the Paxos Settlement Service marks the first time equity trades in the U.S. are settled using a blockchain solution allowing two parties to settle trades directly with each other, Paxos said. The announcement comes on the heels of an Oct. 28 no-action letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allowing the company to settle equity trades using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS