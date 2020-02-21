GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- An ex-AIG legal department worker and his father have settled insider trading claims, and a New Jersey federal judge rejected bids to dismiss Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges against two former Cognizant executives accused of bribing Indian officials. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Ex-AIG Legal Employee Settles SEC's Insider Trading Claim A former AIG Inc. legal department employee and his father have settled U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that they bought stock in Validus Holdings Ltd. based on the son's inside knowledge that AIG planned to buy the company,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS