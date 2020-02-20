CFTC Proposes Longer Deadlines For Swap Trading Reporting

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday proposed two rule changes regarding swap data reporting, including allowing large firms more time to disseminate information about block trades, among other changes intended to provide businesses more flexibility and simplify reporting. Both proposals were passed unanimously with a 5-0 vote and are released for a 90-day public comment period. Swaps are a type of derivative by which parties exchange cash flows on a given asset, such as interest rates or currencies, in order to hedge risk. "The proposals simplify the swap data reporting process to ensure that market participants are not burdened...

