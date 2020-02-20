Abbott Can't Nix Suit Over Losing Out On $50M Merger Bonus

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday rejected Abbott Laboratories' bid to dismiss a suit by former stockholders of Tendyne Holdings Inc. claiming that a merger contract breach cost them $50 million, ruling the amended complaint alleges enough facts to keep the suit alive that the original complaint lacked. Minnesota-based Tendyne was acquired by Abbott in June 2015, and the stockholders accuse it of breaching their $225 merger contract by missing a Dec. 31, 2017, deadline on a heart valve development goal worth $50 million to the investors. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly dismissed the original complaint after it was filed in July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS