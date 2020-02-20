Whiteout: 23 Top State Courts Have All-White Benches

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- The racial and gender makeup of state supreme court benches continues to fall short at reflecting the diverse U.S. population, as 23 states have zero justices of color on their high court benches, according to a report out Thursday. People of color make up almost 40% of the U.S. population, but hold only 15.5% of state supreme court seats, according to new statistics released by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law. While Delaware appointed its first African American justice last year, there are 12 remaining states that have never seated a person of color...

