CSBS Deploys Fintech, Nonbank Exam Platform Across US

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- The Conference of State Bank Supervisors announced the expansion of its State Examination System platform to regulators across the country, in an effort to streamline the examination process for state regulators overseeing fintech and nonbank financial institutions. Born out of the conference's Vision 2020, the State Examination System platform, or SES, deploys technology that will “standardize workflow, business and technology across states” and push state regulatory financial supervision toward multistate examinations, with the goal of cutting down on individual state efforts. Significantly, the SES platform will let regulators spend more time focused on higher risk cases, according to CSBS. Margaret Liu,...

