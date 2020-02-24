High Court Won't Review Utah Tax Credit Case

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 11:07 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not hear a Utah couple’s petition alleging that the Utah Supreme Court's blessing of a policy allowing credits for taxes paid on state income but not for taxes paid on foreign income is unconstitutional. The justices declined the petition of Utah residents Robert Steiner and Wendy Steiner-Reed, who told the U.S. Supreme Court that an Aug. 16 decision by the Utah Supreme Court violates the U.S. Constitution by discriminating in favor of domestic commerce. Because Utah allowed a credit for taxes paid on income to other states, but disallowed the couple a credit on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS