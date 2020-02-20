Dentons Hit With $32.3M Verdict Over Conflict Of Interest

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 2:38 PM EST) -- Dentons LLP has been ordered by an Ohio jury to pay nearly $32.3 million to a Jones Day-represented technology company, which sued Dentons after the firm’s attorneys were disqualified from representing the entity in a patent enforcement case because of a conflict of interest. A jury in the Court of Common Pleas for Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Feb. 13 ordered Dentons to pay $32.3 million to laser inscribing company Revolaze LLC after the firm was tossed from an underlying case before the U.S. International Trade Commission, according to court documents. That proceeding centered on patents covering denim technology. In the present case,...

