Rival Says Allergan Muscle Toner Not As Strong As Claimed

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- The makers of the Emsculpt electric muscle toning device sued Allergan Inc. in Delaware federal court on Thursday, saying Allergan's claims that its competing device is 50% stronger than Emsculpt don't match up with its real performance. BTL Industries Inc. told the court that the CoolTone device, which Allergan began selling late last year, is advertised as having 50% higher magnetic density than its only competitor, Emsculpt, but real world use shows that it's only between 6% and 37% stronger, depending on which muscles it's used on. BTL said in the complaint that it believes Allergan may have based its numbers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS