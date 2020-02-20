Anti-Drug Groups Want Say On Fla. Marijuana Ballot Text

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- A group of anti-drug organizations and the Florida Chamber of Commerce asked the state’s Supreme Court on Thursday to let them participate in oral arguments over a proposed ballot measure that would legalize marijuana in the Sunshine State. The Florida Chamber of Commerce, Floridians Against Recreational Marijuana, Save Our Society From Drugs and National Drug-Free Workplace Alliance said they wanted to make their case, should the court decide to schedule oral argument on the proposed 2022 ballot measure. The groups argued in a brief earlier this month that the ballot summary language is misleading, saying it implies marijuana use is legal...

