The $4.3B Question Over What Terrorist Victims Can Recoup

By Natalie Rodriguez |

Last year, those impacted by the 1998 bombing of a U.S. embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, commemorated the 21st anniversary of al-Qaida's attacks. Victims and their families are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a $4.3 billion punitive damages judgment against Sudan over its alleged role in supporting the terrorist group. (Getty)

The U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments on Monday will be asked to create a clearer path to punitive damages in certain cases involving state sponsors of terrorism. It’s just the latest chapter in a case that highlights the decadeslong legal battles that terrorist victims and their families often face in trying to recoup damages.