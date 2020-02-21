Greenberg Traurig's $65M Deal In Stanford Ponzi Suit OK'd

Law360, Dallas (February 21, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday gave his blessing to Greenberg Traurig's $65 million settlement of claims related to its alleged involvement in a $7 billion scheme run by convicted Ponzi scammer R. Allen Stanford. Victims of convicted fraudster R. Allen Stanford will receive recoveries under a $65 million settlement approved Friday, which Greenberg Traurig struck to end claims related to its alleged involvement in the $7 billion Ponzi scheme. (AP) At a brief hearing in the Northern District of Texas, U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey verbally approved the settlement, which calls for more than $47.6 million to be distributed...

