Sens. Tell Azar That FDA's Deadline For Vapes Isn't Flexible

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- A group of Democratic U.S. senators are demanding an explanation from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar after he said some vape products will be exempt from a court-ordered deadline on applications for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. Eleven senators — including Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. — sent Azar a letter on Thursday in response to comments he made on an Ohio radio show on Jan. 21. Any new tobacco product requires FDA approval before it can go to market. But the FDA gave the vaping industry until 2022 to...

