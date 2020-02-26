Willkie Farr Adds PE Fund Formation Atty In New York

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- A private equity fund formation attorney who’s worked with groups like Citi Private Bank, Brown Brothers Harriman and Credit Suisse has joined Willkie Farr from Shearman & Sterling in its New York office. Laura Friedrich joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP’s asset management practice on Feb. 15 from Shearman & Sterling LLP, where she worked for 12 years, according to a statement. Friedrich said she joined Willkie Farr for its combination of experience in fund formation and regulatory work around asset management and private equity clients, as well as its transactional private equity practice. Friedrich works with both fund sponsors and...

