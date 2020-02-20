70 Ex-Reinhardt Clerks Urge Courts To Confront Harassment

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- More than 70 former clerks for the late Ninth Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt on Thursday commended a fellow clerk for telling members of Congress about sexual harassment by the judge, urging changes to workplace training and reporting in the federal judiciary. The signatories, who include more than half the young lawyers who clerked for the "liberal lion" over his 38 years on the appeals court, applauded recent clerk Olivia Warren for testifying before a House Judiciary subcommittee last week about lewd and disparaging remarks made to her by the judge. The former clerks said they believed Warren and that some of them...

