Fish & Richardson Names Biosimilars Litigator As New CEO

Law360 (February 22, 2020, 12:04 AM EST) -- Fish & Richardson PC principals have voted for John C. Adkisson to take over as the president and CEO of the nation's largest intellectual property firm, but that doesn’t mean he’s about to give up his biosimilar-focused patent litigation practice. Adkisson on Thursday took over at the firm where he’s spent almost all of his career, which has featured big victories against companies like Janssen and AbbVie. And while he has his eye on big-picture issues like bulking up the firm’s international presence, the Minneapolis-based lawyer said he doesn’t want to lose touch with the more day-to-day aspects of being a practicing...

