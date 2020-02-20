Orchids Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed With Bigger Health Care Fund

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 20, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Bankrupt specialty paper manufacturer Orchids Paper Products Co. received court approval Thursday for its Chapter 11 liquidation plan after reaching a deal to set aside more funds to pay employee health care claims. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Shanti M. Katona of Polsinelli PC told the court that after two months of delays, Orchids had come to an agreement with the official committee of unsecured creditors and the buyer of its assets to allow the confirmation to go forward. "The debtors have worked extensively with the committee as well as the purchaser, Cascades, and have arrived at a resolution...

