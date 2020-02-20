Mass. Justices Call ICE Deportation 'An Affront To Justice'

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- Top Massachusetts state court justices criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a letter made public Thursday, calling the recent deportation of a defendant facing drug charges before he could stand trial "an affront to justice." The chief justice of the state's Supreme Judicial Court, Ralph D. Gants, and Trial Court Chief Justice Paula M. Carey fired off their second letter to ICE since October, when the pair first urged the federal agency to stop deporting defendants before they have their day in court. In the latest letter, the justices said they had been hopeful that ICE had stopped the practice, but...

