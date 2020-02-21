Feds Ask Full Fed. Circ. To Review Ruling Critical Of Arthrex

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- The federal government is asking the full Federal Circuit to revisit a decision that reluctantly applied the recent Arthrex ruling to find that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, saying the case is suitable for addressing the constitutional issues because they were raised to the board. In a petition for rehearing en banc Thursday, the government asked the Federal Circuit to reconsider a new hearing for a split panel decision in January that vacated and remanded a PTAB decision invalidating Polaris Innovations Ltd.'s computer memory patent. In sending the case back to the PTAB, the panel said that...

