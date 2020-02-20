The Term: Billions At Stake In Pipeline, Terrorism Cases

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will be back in session next week, so the team is previewing key arguments scheduled for the returning justices, including a dispute over a national trail that is threatening to obstruct a $7 billion gas pipeline project and whether a $4.2 billion judgment in a terrorism case can stand. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week S1, E18: Billions At Stake In Pipeline, Terrorism...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS