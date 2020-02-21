EIOPA Inches Closer To Pan-EU Pensions Plan

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 2:17 PM GMT) -- Europe’s insurance watchdog has asked the sector for feedback on proposals setting out how its new blocwide pensions plan should be regulated and supervised by member states. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority launched a public consultation Thursday on its proposed rules for oversight of its new pan-European pension product, or PEPP, to ensure cooperation between pensions providers, national regulators and the bloc's watchdog. The proposed technical standards set out how national regulators should supervise the businesses — insurers, banks and occupational pensions funds — that offer the products when the blocwide pension regime is launched, as well as how regulators should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS