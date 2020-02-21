London Insurers Disappointed With FCA Bullying Censure

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 3:49 PM GMT) -- A trade body for the Lloyd’s of London insurance market has said it was disappointed after the Financial Conduct Authority criticized the institution for being rife with both bullying and financial inefficiencies. The London Market Group said the regulator failed to address the strides that the 334-year-old insurance market had taken to address similar accusations it had faced over the past two years. The FCA outlined on Tuesday a series of concerns it had with the London wholesale insurance market, which represents about a third of the total £99 billion in premiums written in the U.K. every year. “It was disappointing...

