4 Firms Steer Kyocera's AVX Takeover At $3.7B Valuation

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- Japanese manufacturer Kyocera on Friday said it will acquire all shares of electronics component company AVX that it doesn't already own, in a transaction steered by Wachtell Lipton, Alston & Bird, Nagashima Ohno and Davis Polk that gives AVX a roughly $3.7 billion valuation. Kyocera Corp. will pay $21.75 in cash per share for AVX Corp.'s outstanding common stock, a sweetened offer from its November proposal to pay $19.50 per share, the announcement said. Kyocera currently owns a 72% stake in South Carolina-based AVX, and once the takeover is complete, AVX will be a wholly owned subsidiary, the statement said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS