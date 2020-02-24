Courts May Clash With Litigants Over Document Review Tech

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- Technology-assisted review, or TAR — which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict which documents are more likely to be responsive — is a powerful tool that can improve the speed and accuracy of document review while reducing cost. Although TAR was initially viewed with skepticism, by 2015, courts had not only endorsed TAR but some went so far as to declare that it was “now black letter law that where the producing party wants to utilize TAR for document review, courts will permit it.”[1] TAR’s growing acceptance, however, presents a quandary — what happens when a party wants to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS