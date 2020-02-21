DLA Piper Embraces Cannabis In Rare Move For BigLaw

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- DLA Piper announced the formation of a global practice group focused on cannabis Friday, following many law firms' public embrace of the federally illegal industry. But the move stands out among the country's biggest law firms, which have been slower to go green than their smaller rivals. DLA Piper, which has lawyers in more than 40 countries, appears to be the biggest firm in Law360's ranking of the 400 largest firms in the U.S. to officially establish a cannabis practice group. Megafirms like Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Jones Day and Latham & Watkins LLP, which are larger than or comparable to...

