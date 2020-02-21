What Block Grants Could Mean For State Medicaid Programs

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released a state Medicaid director letter and fact sheet on Jan. 30 that encouraged states to pursue block grant or per capita cap funding through their Medicaid programs as part of the new Healthy Adult Opportunity. The guidance would provide for greater Section 1115 demonstration waiver authority for Medicaid funding. The HAO is an optional funding model that allows states to utilize Medicaid block grants to share in savings resulting from unused federal funds. The program would allow states to operate under the block grant or a per capita cap financing model for adult populations younger than 65 years old...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS