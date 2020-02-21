Trump Heads To India With Tempered Trade Expectations

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s hopes of striking a breakthrough trade deal during his trip to India have faded and both governments are downplaying the possibility of any big announcements, leaving the future of the U.S.-India trade relationship on uncertain ground. Trump, who departs for New Delhi on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had initially aimed to deliver a small-scale agreement that would resolve a number of sticking points for the U.S. business community. Mirroring the recent accord with China, the administration hoped that an early-phase deal could lay the groundwork for broader talks. But persistent disagreements over key issues,...

