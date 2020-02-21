Don't Miss It: Wachtell, Jones Day Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:47 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Wachtell and Jones Day. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. 3 Firms Pilot Multibillion-Dollar Deal for Bombardier’s Rail Biz Canada-based Bombardier Inc. has agreed to sell its rail business to France’s Alstom SA for as much as €6.2 billion ($6.7 billion), the companies said Feb. 17, in a deal built with help from Norton Rose, Jones Day and Cleary Gottlieb. The deal sees Alstom picking up Bombardier Transportation in its entirety for between €5.8...

