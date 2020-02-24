PTAB Won't Review 2 More HHS HIV-Prevention Patents

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- The federal government has scored another victory in its dispute with Gilead Sciences Inc. over HIV-prevention patents after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board refused to take up the drugmaker's challenges of the government's patents for the second time this month. In a pair of decisions Thursday, the PTAB denied Gilead's bid for inter partes reviews of two HIV-prevention patents owned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, finding that the drugmaker failed to show a "reasonable likelihood" that at least one of the disputed claims was obvious or anticipated in light of earlier publications. The PTAB also notably...

