House Impeachment Lawyer Returns To Private Practice

Law360, Washington (February 21, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- A key lawyer on the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment team has returned to private practice at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP after what he described to Law360 as an "extraordinary five-month crash course in high-stakes, complex legal and political decision-making." Joshua Matz rejoined the firm — founded three years ago by renowned civil rights litigator Robbie Kaplan — as a partner after leaving in October to help Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler in the early stages of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his dealings in Ukraine. The move is part of Kaplan Hecker's expansion in Washington, D.C., where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS