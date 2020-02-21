Winston & Strawn Steers Blank Check Co. Through $200M IPO

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Technology-focused blank check company dMY Technology Group began trading Friday after raising $200 million in an initial public offering steered by Winston & Strawn LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. DMY Technology Group Inc. priced 20 million units at $10 apiece on Thursday. The units opened at $10.31 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, where they’re trading under the ticker symbol DMYT.U. Blank check companies, also called special purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money through an IPO in order to effect an acquisition or other business combination. Nevada-based dMY said it’s targeting companies with a digital...

