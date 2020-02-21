Clark Hill Can't Duck $50M Malpractice Suit Over Hacked Docs

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- A Chinese entrepreneur and prominent dissident may proceed with most of his $50 million malpractice suit against Clark Hill PLC because he has submitted sufficient evidence to suggest the firm mishandled his personal information in an asylum bid and failed to protect the data from hackers, a D.C. federal judge has ruled. Clark Hill must face allegations that it breached its contract and its fiduciary duty and engaged in legal malpractice after hackers accessed Guo Wengui’s personal information from the firm’s servers in September 2017 and published it on social media, according to Thursday’s opinion by U.S. District Judge James E....

