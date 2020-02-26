Big Tech Probes May Trigger Antitrust Scrutiny On All Sectors

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 2:02 AM EST) -- Major technology platforms' perceived failings in the arenas of consumer privacy, data security and content vetting have prompted antitrust enforcers to look at revamping the rules in ways that will likely reverberate across the entire economy, according to a report released Wednesday by Crowell & Moring LLP. In the international law firm's sixth annual regulatory forecast — which examines regulatory trends that in-house counsel will likely face in the coming year — Crowell & Moring predicted that industries across the board will be affected by steps U.S. lawmakers and regulators have taken to tackle anti-competitive behavior in the tech industry....

