Firing Back Over A Bad Review? NC Attys Told To Keep Cool

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Attorneys in North Carolina have until the end of March to weigh in on a proposed opinion from the state bar's ethics committee that lawyers may publicly respond to a former client's negative online review but can't reveal that party's confidential information. The ethics committee of the North Carolina State Bar Council recently posted the opinion outlining rules that a lawyer may post a proportional and restrained response to a negative online review. Continuing to keep confidential information under wraps should make up a key part of that balancing act, the committee suggested in the opinion, which followed a Jan. 23...

