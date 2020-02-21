Bankrupt Philly Hospital Owners Set To Pay $6M For Insurance

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- Center City Healthcare LLC told the Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday that it plans to pay $6.2 million to purchase medical liability insurance for former medical professionals at its facilities to help bring an end to disputes in its Chapter 11. In a motion submitted to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross, Center City said it will pay what is known as “tail” insurance for medical professionals, after months of negotiations with stakeholders who sought to have the court compel them to do so. “These efforts resulted from a desire on the part of the debtors to resolve the issues raised ... in...

