Vape Group To Send FDA Deadline Challenge Row To 6th Circ.

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A vaping advocacy group plans to appeal to the Sixth Circuit the dismissal of its bid to postpone a court-mandated deadline for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin enforcement action on e-cigarettes, bringing the vaping industry's row with the FDA to multiple appellate fronts. The Vapor Technology Association and its Kentucky-based member Vapor Stockroom LLC had argued in their suit that the FDA essentially took ownership of the timetable at issue when it released new guidance last month announcing it would begin restricting the sale of all electronic nicotine delivery systems without premarket authorization beginning May 12. A notice...

